North East home destroyed in overnight fire

An early morning house fire destroyed a home in North East.

Calls went out around 3 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire in the 5300 block of South Brickyard Road in North East.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a home engulfed in flames. Everyone inside the home was able to escape without injury.

South Brickyard Road was shut down between West Law Road and Sidehill Road while crews worked to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

