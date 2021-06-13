North East in Bloom dedicates new mural for the North East community

Beautiful flowers can be seen across the community in North East.

The North East in Bloom is a non-profit organization that created the project. This organization paints murals and works of art across the community as a mission to beautify North East.

The paintings are designed in a way that people driving or walking past them can view the art one street after another.

“Sidewalks are being decorated even as we speak, and so as people are coming up from the valley here will notice this mural here,” said Chas Wagner,

The next mural will be at the underpass in North East.