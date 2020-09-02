North East man accused of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with minor pleads guilty in court

A North East man accused of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old has entered a plea deal.

Nickolis Biryla appeared in front of Judge Daniel Brabender via video conference as he entered a guilty plea.

The 39-year-old has been charged with performing sexual acts on the minor for about two years until she told authorities in December of 2019.

The plea agreement has been accepted by Judge Brabender. Biryla could face five to 10 years in prison.

His sentencing will take place on October 20th in front of Judge John Mead.