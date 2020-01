A North East man has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a young girl.

Police arrested 39-year-old Nickolis Biryla of North East. He is charged with multiple counts, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, among other charges.

Police believe the crimes took place over a number of months in 2019 at a home in the North East borough.

A complaint was filed in December. Biryla is currently being held in the Erie County Prison on a $50,000 bond.