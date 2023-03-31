A year-long investigation lands a North East man behind bars Friday for allegedly abusing a special needs toddler.

According to court paperwork, Joshua Burns, 24, is facing charges of harassment, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the North East Police Department, the 3-year-old Burns was babysitting in March of 2022 was taken to the hospital with multiple bruises, abrasions and scabs on his body.

Detectives said Burns later admitted to using drugs, hitting the child, snapping a towel on various parts of his body, and holding the child under cold water in a shower for up to 10 minutes.

Burns is being held on $100,000 bond.