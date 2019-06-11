North East Manufacturer sponsors Roar on the Shore Parade

NORTH EAST, Pa. – A North East business is rolling out the red carpet of welcome to Roar on the Shores move to Lake Erie Speedway and the North East community.

Longtime North East manufacturer Ridg-U-Rak Inc. is sponsoring Roar on the Shore’s® signature event, the Bringin’ in the Roar® Parade, which will take place Thursday, July 18. It will depart from Presque Isle Downs & Casino and continue to the event’s “Hub” at Lake Erie Speedway. The 2019 Roar on the Shore® Bike Week is set for July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

“Ridg-U-Rak has supported Roar on the Shore® for years and we are proud to sponsor the Bringin’ in the Roar® Parade, especially since it will showcase our beautiful North East community,” said John B. Pellegrino Sr., PE, president and CEO. “We have long recognized Roar on the Shore’s® contributions — not only for its incredible charitable contributions but also for the financial impact that comes from the commerce and visitors it brings to our region.”



As one of the largest family-owned industrial rack manufacturers in North America, Ridg-U-Rak also serves as North East’s largest manufacturer where it operates two production facilities and a 5.5-acre, under-roof, warehouse and distribution center. Now celebrating its 77th year, the company makes industrial steel storage racks found in familiar retailers such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Walgreens and Lowe’s. “We’re honored Ridg-U-Rak is continuing its support,” said Ralph J. Pontillo, Roar’s® executive director. “The Bringin’ in the Roar® Parade is perhaps Roar’s best-known event so it’s fitting one of North East’s best-known manufacturers is its sponsor.”

Once approved by the municipalities in which the parade will travel, Roar on the Shore® will announce the full Bringin’ in the Roar® Parade route.

For more information the 2019 Roar on the Shore Bike Week, visit www.roarontheshore.com.