North East native Matthew Cady announces run for Congress

North East native Matthew Cady has announced his candidacy to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Cady will run as a Democrat against Republican Mike Kelly for the House of Representatives in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

Cady says his platform includes universal healthcare, tuition-free higher education, ending student debt, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, environmental regulation, expanding veteran benefits, increasing women’s rights and repealing many of the free trade laws that were supported by Representative Mike Kelly.

Cady will hold a petition signing and campaign kick-off party on Wednesday, February 5th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Erie Brewing Company’s Knowledge Park location at 6008 Knowledge Pkwy, Erie, PA 16510.

Cady needs 1,000 signatures in order to be on the Democratic ballot.

The signing period runs through February 18 and the primary election will be held on April 28th. Those looking to learn more can visit http://www.cadyforcongress.com or follow Matthew on Instagram and Twitter @DrMatthewCady.