North East native Matthew Cady running for Pennsylvania’s 16th District

A North East man is looking for people to sign on for his candidacy in Congress.

Democrat Dr. Matthew Cady announced his run for the seat currently held by Republican Mike Kelly in Pennsylvania’s 16th District.

During an event at Erie Brewing Company in Harborcreek, Cady was asking folks to sign petitions to help get his name on the ballot.

Among the issues he is supporting are universal healthcare, tuition-free higher education, ending student debt, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, environmental regulation, expanding veteran benefits, increasing women’s rights and repealing many of the free trade laws that were supported by Representative Mike Kelly.

He says it is time for a new representative from the Erie region.

“Mike Kelly is a money making machine. He’s in the pocket of the Koch Brothers. He’s in the pocket of the gas industry. He’s in the pocket of the military industrial complex. He does not stand for Erie values and Erie people in the least. We need to do everything we can as a community to get him out of office,” said Dr. Matthew Cady, (D), candidate for 16th Congressional District.

Cady asks that those who are looking to help his campaign visit http://www.cadyforcongress.com/.