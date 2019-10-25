North East neighborhood receiving new trees following removal due to repair work

Some North East neighbors who are used to living on a tree-lined street will soon see things return to normal.

Repair work in North East required workers to remove 37 trees from the neighborhood, leaving things looking a little bare.

That is when members of the North East Tree Commission stepped in. Now, new trees are replacing what has been lost.

“Lincoln Street has been redone. They put in new sidewalks and curbs, so all the trees had to be removed. We wanted to get some new trees in here and freshen up the street,” said Melissa Galbraith, North East Tree Commission.

Those trees were planted with some help from the students at Saint Gregory’s School in North East.