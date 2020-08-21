North East parents and student athletes hold “Let Them Play” rally on the eve of PIAA fall sports decision

As the school year approaches, there are still unanswered questions about fall sports. On Thursday night, North East athletes and parents make their push in favor of fall sports in an eleventh hour plea to the state.

The goal of the rally was simple. It’s to bring attention to school board members as they prepare for the PIAA decision on fall sports.

They are voices that want to be heard.

“I, as a parent, would feel comfortable to make a choice for my son to be able to participate in athletics. I think arguably that is shared with a lot of parents in the community.” said Sarah Parton, a mother of a student athlete.

It’s a rally extending as far as Harrisburg and as close as North East, that’s Let Them Play.

Their message is simple, to have school board members understand why sports should be played in the fall. 100 student athletes and parents lined North East Elementary School emphasizing their plea.

“Just our students in general, the feedback, they’re very eager. Most of them are eager to get back to school. I think this would be a very positive thing if we would have our sports and extra curricular in general.” said Sean Humes, North East Football Coach.

The rally comes as the PIAA gears up to make a decision about the fall sports on Friday. North East football coach Sean Humes says that if the board were to agree on the decision to play, he says that social distancing would be implemented on and off the field.

“It’s well known there’s no 100% to get anyone safe in any sport, but we do everything that we can in that nature.” Humes said.

Parents say it should be up to them to decide whether or not their kids play.

“Every family should have the opportunity to weigh the risk benefit cost for themselves. All we’re asking is that families and students are given the opportunity.” said Beth Piersol, a mother of a student athlete.

If the PIAA gives the green light, individual school districts then have the final say on fall sports.

JET 24 Action News asked school board members their thoughts on students gathering together to show their support in fall sports. However, they declined to comment.