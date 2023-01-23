(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23.

According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect reportedly was wearing a dark-blue hooded zip-up jacket, dark blue or black pants, black and white shoes, red gloves and a facemask.

North East police officers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to the robbery. The incident is being investigated by the North East Police and the FBI.

Anyone with information about the incident can call North East Police Department Sgt. Towner at (814) 725-4407.