North East prepares for Wine Fest weekend

Thousands of people are expected to pour into North East this weekend as this year’s Wine Fest kicks off today.

One thing all the business owners we spoke with all have in common is they are looking forward to meeting all the new people who come into North East for Wine Fest.

Downtown North East will be booming for the next two days as thousands of people come in for the 2019 Wine Fest.

“People that come back have so much fun, so they always want to come back,” said Lori Ion, President of Chamber of Commerce.

Lori Ion is the President of the North East Chamber of Commerce. She also happens to be the owner of a downtown business called Serendipity.

She says Wine Fest is a great event to bring the community together and it gives the North East economy a boost as well.

“We want people to come and have fun. It makes them then go to restaurants and go to other shops and others businesses while they’re here,” said Ion.

Ion added she sees a lot of groups who come to Wine Fest tend to come back the next year and stay even longer in the area.

Meanwhile, over at the Skunk and Goat Tavern, Anne Lewis says they look forward to seeing so many new faces during the Wine Fest.

“It’s one of our biggest weekend here at the Skunk and Goat. It’s really fun, because people get to fill their stomachs before they head out,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing, Red Letter Hospitality.

Lewis added this is also a great opportunity for visitors to experience the great things North East has to offer.

“People actually realize that coming from Pittsburgh and coming from Buffalo and Cleveland, that it’s a really easy drive in a very beautiful part of our state,” said Lewis.

According to Lori Ion, Wine Fest gets bigger and bigger each year. If you aren’t able to get out to Wine Fest today, don’t worry. It is going on until Sunday at Gravel Pit Park and Gibson Park.