North East resident celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family

It was the birthday party of the century for one woman in North East on Thursday night.

Estella Eades was treated to a surprise “drive-by” celebration for her 100th birthday.

The event included the North East Fire Department and family who came from as far away as Florida.

Social distancing changed the original plans for Eades’ party, but the great-great grandmother was all smiles.

“No words for it. It was really a surprise and all the fire trucks… I can’t believe it.” Eades said.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for her. She helped me get my first car, helped me get through college and she’s just a wonderful human being.” said Tammy Kovel, granddaughter.

Eades told her granddaughter the secret to long life is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, yogurt and tap water for lunch each day.