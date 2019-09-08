North East residents brighten the community by painting crosswalks

Eight crosswalks in the heart of the North East borough are being painted to illuminate the town.

With paint brushes in hand, people took the streets of Gibson, Vine and Grant.

Anne Lewis, event coordinator says, “It’s something different, it’s a destination so more foot traffic happens in our town, a lot of events and festivals and what not, but we’re hoping for more day to day engagement.”

Artists and business owners from the borough also took part in the event and showed off their artistic skills while teaching people the importance of safety.

Dawn Page, artist says, “Brighten up the town and pedestrian safety, I think it’ll bring a little bit more light to the crosswalk so people will stop and notice it and recognize it more.”

For kids, it’s about testing their creativity while learning about pedestrian safety.

Tilden Abercrombie, North East resident says, “It’s detailed and it’s artistic and house designs and shape and size.”

Residents are looking to expand their painting skills in hopes of painting the main streets of the borough in the future ahead.