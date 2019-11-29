North East residents deal with flooding along 16 Mile Creek

Some North East residents who live along 16 Mile Creek woke up on Thanksgiving morning to flooded front yards.

According to the resident William Lewis, heavy winds caused huge waves and some flooding in his front yard on Wednesday. Lewis says there was even more flooding on Thanksgiving Day, with some of the water even going to his basement. Luckily, nothing was severely damaged.

“We had to get the boots on, break those out and brought the canoe at point,” Lewis said. “It was a pretty adventurous Thanksgiving to say the least.”

Lewis says this is the first time he has seen the are flood this bad