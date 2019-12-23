North East residents take part in Miller’s Mistletoe Mile

Downtown North East played host to a one-mile run in honor of a local coach.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern bringing back the Miller’s Mistletoe Mile. The race began 13 years ago and is in honor of North East cross country coach Ted Miller. The run is a one-mile run through downtown North East. Organizers telling us that the race is a great way to give back but also to get into the spirit as the holidays approach.

“Just a one-mile Christmas run to get everyone in the spirit in downtown North East. 100% of the proceeds went to a non-profit called The Door. ” said Anne Lewis of the Skunk & Goat Tavern.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern hosted an after party after the race, with Santa Claus in attendance as well as live music.