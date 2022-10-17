A local school district is upping the ante with more security after an alleged threat was made over the weekend.
The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. Students that we spoke with on Monday said there were undercover cops sitting in the school parking lot and in the school.
The school district issued a statement saying:
The safety of students and staff is our priority. The district has a great relationship with our local and state police departments and for peace of mind we asked them to show additional presence to support our students, staff, and families throughout the week.Dr. Michele Spurgeon Hartzell, Superintendent, North East School District