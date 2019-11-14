North East Township residents hoping to obtain disaster declaration from Small Business Administration

Homeowners in North East are starting the conversation towards repairing property damage.

Erie County Department of Public Safety hearing from North East Residents whose property sustained damage during the storm on Halloween night.

The information gathered at tonight’s meeting will be used to possibly obtain a Small Business Administration disaster declaration. One homeowner saying that she’s happy to get the ball rolling on this initiative.

“We’re glad we got this started. We hope we get the support from the local government, and Harrisburg and we’ll see how we can help people move forward.” said Jay McConaughay, a resident of North East.

If the Erie County assessment meets the parameters, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will ask Governor Tom Wolf to request a declaration from the SBA.