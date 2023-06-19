(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At the end of March 2023, the new owners of the former Mercyhurst North East campus — now called Granite Ridge — announced one of the many considerations for the property is to house unaccompanied migrant children.

Since that announcement, the community has been up in arms on what the township should do with the property. Now, after many meetings and back-and-forth deliberation, township supervisors made an update on next steps on the estate.

According to North East PA Online, the North East Township held its Monday meeting on June 19 where supervisors approved the request to subdivide the apartments from the larger Granite Ridge property.

The supervisors noted that there were no grounds to disapprove the request as it met all requirements for a subdivision. They added the move did not affect zoning in any way and the property remains R-2 Suburban Residential.

A number of residents spoke on concerns they had about the decision, but Bill Unger, the Granite Ridge property manager, answered that there is no desire to work around the current zoning –which does not allow the property to be used as a detention center.