North East Water Department finishes safety plan

The North East Water Department is taking extra steps to make sure their residents have clean and safe drinking water.

The Water Department worked with the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to come up with a Source Water Protection Plan.

The plan is aimed at protecting the quality of North East’s water supply for years to come.

The plan maps out potential issues that could contaminate the water source, then it provides strategies on how to fix them.

Today, the DEP provided the Water Department with a certificate showing they have completed the plan.

“It’s a great thing for the North East Borough to do. It’s proactive. It really shows that they’re reaching out to the DEP to find the best case scenario for how they should be handling their water here,” said Tom Decker, Communications Specialist, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

It took about two years to come up with the plan funded by the state.