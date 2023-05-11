Most of us already know the Lake Erie region makes some phenomenal wines but a North East winery is proving that to the world.

Presque Isle Wine Cellars’ 2022 Gruner Veltliner was just awarded a platinum medal at the 15th annual Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition.

The dry, white wine was one of only 19 white wines to be awarded the highest honor at this year’s competition; it was also the only east coast wine to be awarded platinum.

The executive winemaker credits the quality of grapes, that were grown by Alan and Jodie Rassie in North East, with the wines success.

“It reflects the quality of grapes and the quality that we can show from the lake Erie region. We’re not just concord and Niagara that make grape juice, we also make some fantastic wines that are well received on the world stage,” said Bob Green, winemaker, for Presque Isle Wine Cellars.

Presque Isle also brought home a silver medal for its 2020 carmine wine.