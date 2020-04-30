North East woman charged with stealing and gambling away nearly $300,000

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a North East woman with stealing nearly $300,000 from another woman and gambling most of the money away.

State Police first took notice of the spending in February of last year but police allege the incidents dated back to between October 2017 and June 2018. Much of the money was lost at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

45-year old Crystal Dorman is charged with getting control of two bank accounts owned by another woman living with Dorman and her boyfriend. The money was removed through checks written by Dorman and her boyfriend.

A preliminary hearing has been set for June 4th, but that will likely be postponed.