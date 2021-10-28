North East woman pleads guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault

A North East woman could face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault.

27-year old Nicole Howser entered that plea on Thursday in Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Those charges stemming from an incident on January 12, 2019 when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Howser’s home after a friend grew concerned over Howser’s two-month old son’s grey-colored skin.

The boy was flown to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC suffering from organ failure, sepsis, and malnutrition. The boy survived but was removed from the home.

Howser is scheduled for sentencing on January 21st. She is currently free on an unsecured bone of $75,000..

