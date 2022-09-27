(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 26.
At about 5:36 a.m., a 25-year-old North East woman was walking on Loomis Street near Pleasant Valley Drive in North East Township.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the woman was wearing dark clothing and allegedly was walking in the middle of the roadway during dark and rainy conditions. She was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north on Loomis Street.
The woman was taken to UPMC Hamot and was in “critical but stable condition” the PSP report said.