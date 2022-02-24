Modern apartment living is apparently popular in downtown Erie as the North Park Row apartments are quickly being rented.

The building offers a variety of studio, one and two bedroom apartments to those looking for a new place of residence.

The apartments include new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom and in-unit laundry that is quiet and efficient.

The units have already had 20 new move-ins with 22 remaining apartments left to be sold, mainly studios.

One of the main attractions of the apartments is everything being in close proximity.

“We have a wonderful variety of unique vendors downstairs, all local talent. We have these great food options down there, we even have the grocery store coming right across the way and that’s going to be all connected so you’ll be able to walk to your grocery store,” said Ryan Hoover, Experience Director for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For more information on the apartments and rental applications, click here.