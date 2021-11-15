North Park Row apartments to soon be filled with tenants

The North Park Row apartments by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation will soon be filled with tenants coming next month.

According to the Experience Director of the EDDC, Ryan Hoover, The North Park Row building has 13 apartments in total and 12 that are available.

Studio apartments range from $900. A one bedroom begins at $1,125, and two bedroom apartments cost $1,500.

Hoover told us that tenants will be directly above the Flagship Food Station and residents will not have to step foot outside in order to get food and groceries.

“In the middle of the winter, you should be able to wake up, roll out of your bed, throwing on your flip flops, and walk them all the way down to the grocery store all indoors to get your fresh groceries and produce and come up back to your apartment here,” said Ryan Hoover, Experience Director at EDDC.

The apartments will be available on December 1st. The EDDC is still taking applications.

