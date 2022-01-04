North Pier in need of repairs

A crumbling section of North Pier is getting attention from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The problem area is on the peninsula side of the channel between Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie.

Several images from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District clearly show the issues and are being used to create a repair plan.

Three issues have been identified on the North Pier:

failure of a 40-foot section of the pier’s crib

about 300 feet of sheet pile separation

minor cracking of the east head concrete cap

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A survey team is working on designs for a total repair of the pier.