North Star Winery holds grand opening

Community members gathered for the grand opening of North Star Winery in North East.

The new winery was formerly known as the Grape Country Market for the past seven years. Joe Cancilla, owner of North Star Winery bought the market in 2018 in hopes of transforming it into a new winery.

People also had the opportunity to shop around the new store and check out different wine souvenirs. The opening had a ribbon cutting ceremony and samples of wines for people to enjoy.

“It’s a nice thing to start growing North East again and filling those empty store fronts and not letting stores disappear to have that local community feeling,” Cancilla said.

North Star Winery will be open to the public for the North East Wine Festival next weekend. The event takes place from September 27th through September 29th