(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tractor trailer accident has led to the closure of northbound Interstate 79 between Exits 154 and 166.

Exit 154 is for Route 198, Conneautville/Saegertown, and Exit 166 is for Route 6N, Edinboro.

The tractor trailer needs to be removed from the median, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The roadway was expected to re-open later today, March 14.