Northern Pennsylvania Regional College seeking zoning variance

A 78,000 square foot Millcreek warehouse could be at the center of the latest controversy over a community college for Erie.

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is asking Millcreek Township for a zoning variance that would allow the college to convert the building to an educational facility.

Current zoning law would prohibit such use. Those seeking a free standing community college argue that Erie needs something more than the Internet based classes offered by the Regional College.

A brick and mortar building in Erie County would answer that complaint. The effort for Erie’s own community college is the focus of a hearing of the Pennsylvania Department of Education set for March.