Northwest Bank announces closure of 40 locations across PA, NY, Ohio and Indiana

Northwest Bank announced today the closure of 40 banking locations across their system.

In a statement released today, President and CEO Ronald Seiffert said,

“Our customers’ banking preferences continue to evolve to favor more digital banking experience and the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified and accelerated these preferences.”

These closures represent about 20% of the company locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.

Locally, the Grandview Plaza, Lake City and Wattsburg branches will be closing Dec 14th.

