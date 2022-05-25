(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The CEO of Northwest Bank died unexpectedly on May 24.

Ronald Seiffert was chairman, president and chief executive officer of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank. An announcement from Northwest said he died of natural causes.

Seiffert was 65. He is survived by his wife, Sherry, three daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren. He resided in Delaware, Ohio.

William Harvey Jr. was appointed interim president and CEO by the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank boards during a meeting that was held after Seiffert’s death. Timothy Fannin was appointed interim chairman of the board.

“Ron was a friend to everyone at Northwest and the communities that we call home. We mourn for this family and wish them peace during this most difficult time,” Fannin said. “Ron was passionate about Northwest and committed to making a difference across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. He took great pride in the relationships the bank had with its customers and appreciated the exceptional loyalty of Northwest Bank employees.”

Northwest Bank was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren.