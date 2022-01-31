Northwest Bank in Erie names new market executive

On January 29th, Northwest Savings Bank in Erie named Anita Kuchcinski as the Senior Vice President of Erie Commercial Market Executive.

Kuchcinski has over 19 years of both banking and financial services experience. She has also served as vice president for commercial lender for Northwest Bank’s Erie region.

“Anita joined us over six years ago and has been working to expand our commercial lending presence across the region. Her successful banking career and experience, roots in the region and dedication to community involvement make her the natural choice to lead our efforts in Erie,” said Mark Worthy, Head of Commercial and Industrial Lending.

“I’m pleased to assume the Market Executive position and continue the legacy of excellence that the Northwest team has established here in Erie. As a growing bank with a deep commitment to the communities we serve, it’s important for us to maintain a local leadership presence in our markets and continue to make an impact through local board participation, volunteerism, strategic sponsorships and donations,” said Kuchcinski.

In the new role, Kuchcinski will lead commercial business development and community impact initiatives for the Erie market.

Kuchcinski is committed to connecting commercial clients with the financial tools and resources they need to run a successful business.