Northwest Bank introduces new call and appointment scheduling tool

Local News
In a news release, Northwest Bank announces that they will further limit access to branch lobbies and continue to service customers through retail drive-thru and alternative banking channels. These are made out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning on Monday, Northwest will reduce the branch lobby hours and limit in-person appointments to weekdays between 9:00a.m. and 1:00p.m. On Saturday, it will be during normal business hours.

  • Lobbies will be open by appointment only. The goal is to limit the number of people in a branch at one time.
  • Customers can call their preferred branch if they need access to a safe deposit box or specific needs.
  • Customers can visit the Northwest Bank website and schedule a call or in-person appointment in “three easy clicks”
  • Drive thru service will remain open during the normal hours
  • Northwest encourages customers to use Northwest’s online tools and resources for self-service banking.

