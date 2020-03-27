Northwest Bank introduces new call and appointment scheduling tool

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

In a news release, Northwest Bank announces that they will further limit access to branch lobbies and continue to service customers through retail drive-thru and alternative banking channels. These are made out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning on Monday, Northwest will reduce the branch lobby hours and limit in-person appointments to weekdays between 9:00a.m. and 1:00p.m. On Saturday, it will be during normal business hours.