Northwest Bank named one of American’s best midsize employers for 2022

Northwest Bank has been recognized by Forbes as one of American’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022.

Northwest is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products.

The list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations from a survey of 60,000 American workers.

Northwest Bank is 80 on the overall list and is the third-highest ranked among 30 employers in the Banking and Financial Services category.

Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO of Northwest Bank says the company appreciates the dedication of the employees and they are committed to continuously enhancing the culture, programs, and services that make Northwest a great place to work.

“At Northwest, we’re the bank where people make the difference. With this as our foundation, we face each day as one, embracing our unique perspectives to spark creative solutions. Knowing that we’re better together, we strive every day for understanding, empathy and trust, while building a workplace that provides a rewarding experience and supports everyone’s well-being,” Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, Northwest Bank

