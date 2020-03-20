Northwest Bank to limit access to branch lobbies

In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Northwest Bank will limit access to branch lobbies and move to serve customers through the retail drive-thru network.

Lobbies will be open by appointment only to limit the number of people in a branch.

In addition, customers who need access to a safe deposit box or have specific needs that can only be addressed in person, will be asked to contact their preferred branch or banker and schedule an appointment.

Northwest Bank will have drive-thru services available during normal business hours. Those branches without drive-thrus will remain open with lobby access by appointment only.

These temporary changes are made out of an abundance of caution and are being put in place as a preventative measure to decrease the number of people interacting in branch offices.