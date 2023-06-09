The lack of rain in the past month (No rain in the past 35 days, except May 20th) and below normal rainfall since April has allowed NW PA to slip into a moderate drought. This comes as no surprise, I’m sure, for local residents. We may get a little rain today, but the next chance of good rainfall will hold until Sunday night into Monday. This should help alleviate the very dry conditions.
