Northwest PA Pride Alliance holds pride event at Waldameer

People were welcomed to join an event for the LGBTQ while also enjoying a fun atmosphere and rides at Waldameer.

The Northwest PA Pride Alliance offered discount tickets on Sunday at Waldameer Park.

These tickets included unlimited rides and slides for $31 a ticket instead of $43.

The president of the Northwest PA Pride Alliance said that this event brought a great atmosphere and welcomed diversity and inclusivity to the park.

“We typically do this every year. It’s grown and grown. It’s really fun when we see people with season passes that just stop by. We have season passes, but we just want to come and say hi. It’s just to create that environment throughout the park,” said Alex Sphon, President of the Northwest PA Pride Alliance.

The next event will be on Monday August 16th at Community United Church on West 38th Street at 4 p.m.

