Folks had the opportunity to enjoy some sweet treats on a cool late winter day.

It’s the 16th annual Maple Syrup Producers Association Maple Taste and Tour.

The tour allows residents to sample maple syrup and a variety of other maple products.

The tour is spread out over Erie and Crawford counties with stops in Warren, Venango and Chautauqua counties.

A total of 19 sugar houses participated in this years tour.