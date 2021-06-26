Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance and Erie Playhouse hold virtual performance to celebrate Pride Day

It’s Pride Day for the City of Erie and the Erie Playhouse is putting on a performance that is being streamed online.

Pride Day commemorates the stonewall riots that took place in June of 1969. This sparked the International Gay Rights Movement.

The Erie Playhouse is hosting a pride event for the community to watch online.

The Erie Playhouse is hosting a pride performance while streaming a virtual celebration as they did in 2020.

“The Playhouse is really committed to making sure that we are diverse and equitable, and inclusive. A place where people feel like they can come and be themselves and we think that that’s so important and we like to celebrate that all year long. So we’re really excited to partner with pride,” said Kate Lechner from the Erie Playhouse.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance made the decision in April to host a virtual event because regulations were always changing.

“It’s still important that we come out to celebrate pride with all of our accomplishments. Today marks six years since marriage equality became law so that’s a huge thing to celebrate and this is our day to kind of come out and be ourselves,” said Alex Sphon, President of Northwest PA Pride Alliance.

Mayor Joe Schember said that pride in Erie is important to make everyone feel included and celebrate.

“My top priority as mayor is I want everyone to feel welcomed and valued and I think if we could make everyone feel like that, if everyone treated everyone else like that, we would be a transformed city. So I’m very much behind this and happy to be here,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The Northwest PA Pride president said that action is still needed to prevent discrimination.

“Across the country there’s continuous attacks on our transgender community. So that’s what we really need to focus on and make sure as we celebrate pride we realize that we still have work left to do,” said Sphon.

The pride celebration continues tomorrow with a parade around the Peninsula. Members of the community will meet at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at 1 p.m.

