Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance celebrates Pride Picnic at Presque Isle

The 28th Annual Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Picnic was celebrated today at Presque Isle.

The picnic was held to give back to the community and for people to gather for pride and enjoy free food.

The Northwest PA Pride Alliance also partnered with a couple of organizations for today’s event.

The Erie County Health Department was giving out COVID-19 vaccinations, and the Central Outreach Organization gave out free HIV and health screenings.

“This year we have decided that since it is safe to do so host a picnic for our community to come out since we aren’t able to gather in June for Pride Month to have it today,” said Alex Sphon, President of the NWPA Pride Alliance.

The event on Saturday August 14th took place from 1 pm to 6 pm.

