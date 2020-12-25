PennDOT updates road restrictions for Northwest Pennsylvania

Due to changes in roadway conditions, PennDOT has updated speed and vehicle restrictions in certain areas of Northwest Pennsylvania.
Vehicle restrictions have been lifted on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state border to Centre County and Interstate 376 from Mercer County to Allegheny County. Temporary restrictions remain in place, including the temporary speed limit reduction of 45 miles per hour with commercial vehicles required to use the right lane only. The same restrictions are also in place for Interstate 79 south of the Interstate 80 interchange to the West Virginia border.
The Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remains in place for Interstate 79 from Interchange 80 to Interstate 90, additional speed restrictions are in place from I-80 to the West Virginia state border.
Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
- motorcycles
Level 3 restrictions remain in place for the entire length of Interstate 90. Under these restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place. Speed limits remain at 45mph for all vehicles under these restrictions, and unaffected commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.
Restrictions are in place to ensure interstates remain open during the winter storm and to help PennDOT treat roads making them passable. Motorists are reminded to avoid travel if possible during severe winter weather conditions as roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling.
Restrictions will be displayed on message boards. Motorists can also see restrictions and sign up for alerts at www.511PA.com. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.
When road conditions improve, PennDOT will lift restrictions.