Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit Executive Director to retire

The board of education at the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit has accepted the resignation of Dr. Dean C. Maynard, the Executive Director. Dr. Maynard will be retiring from his position effective October 9th.

Dr. Maynard served as classroom teacher in the Corry Area School District as well as serving as superintendent of the Girard and Millcreek Township School districts. He has been with the Intermediate Unit since 2008. Dr. Maynard has been an educator in the tri-county region for more than 35 years.

“Dean has led the Intermediate Unit, the region’s Education Service Agency, with dignity, transparency, and heart; qualities they will look for in his replacement.” said Bob Snyder, President of the board of directors.