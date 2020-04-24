Northwestern High School faculty & staff show appreciation to senior class

The Northwestern High School faculty and staff hit the road today to show appreciation to their seniors.

The Northwestern High School seniors won’t have a traditional high school ending. Faculty and staff were out delivering yard signs for seniors.

They had signs on their cars that say “Class of 2020 We Love You.”

The seniors also received their caps and gowns in hopes to use it on a later date. Potentially 112 Northwestern seniors would be graduating. Many faculty and staff of the school say they feel saddened that the seniors won’t have the chance to experience a traditional ending to their senior year. However, they are proud of the accomplishments.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to finish the year without seeing their faces and seeing their accomplishments, their trade entry, their university or the military. We missed those accomplishments because we have a lot of investments of our students and we’re very proud of them.” said Natalie Herath, Principal of Northwestern High School.