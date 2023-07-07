A popular Erie Zoo exhibit is out of commission after two of its animals got a little too playful.

Two of the zoo’s African Lions, found a rock in their exhibit and shattered the reinforced glass of their enclosure.

This happened right after the zoo opened Friday morning. Staff was able to react immediately.

No body was injured during the incident. The two lions are now locked in their indoor habitat until crews can assess the situation.

“One of the protocols that happened when something like this happens cause we are always prepared is that we do an emergency recall we had some of the zoo keepers in the back call in the girls and, they are trained to immediately respond so they come into the indoor enclosure we closed them off to the it and then inspected what had gone down,” said Kylie Kaspick of the Erie Zoo.

Kaspick said it usually takes a few weeks to order the specialized glass and get it installed.