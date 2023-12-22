2023 will make the smallest areal coverage of snow fall on the ground in the U.S. in over 20 years. Less than 20% of the U.S. will have a white Christmas (with at least 1″ of snow on the ground). The strong El Nino may have a hand in the warm December we have had in the country this December. Some colder air will arrive later next week, but overall this month has not seen a lot of snow for the country.
