While the holidays are in the rearview mirror, respiratory illnesses certainly are not, and health officials have this message: it’s not too late to vaccinate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID, Influenza A and B and RSV are all spreading at high rates.

LECOM Institute for Successful Aging provides free testing for COVID and flu as well as vaccinations for both viruses through March.

“Inspection spreads very readily throughout the winter months to the end of March. People have delayed vaccinations as a matter of not getting around to it. But vaccines are readily available, including flu vaccine for this year,” said Jason Turba, clinical pharmacist for LECOM.

The LECOM clinic is open to walk-ins Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both vaccinations and testing.