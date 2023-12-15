A local man met the people who helped save his life during a hunting trip. The man called the efforts of first responders “a miracle.”

Although the chain of events was unfortunate, Gary Miller said everything happened as it was supposed to.

He said no common indications of a heart attack were present.

A call was made to the Crawford County 911 Center but when crew members from the Meadville Fire Department and Vernon Central Hose Company arrived, Miller was in cardiac arrest.

“I was unconscious at the time that they got to me I understand I went unresponsive during the call to 911 but fortunately the call stayed up and they were able to locate both my phone and the responders’ phone and bring us together through the technology,” said Gary L. Miller, rescuee.

“Being able to pinpoint and track him was a huge thing, especially with our cellphones and his definitely got us down there quicker I think it would have been a different outcome if we didn’t have the technology we had,” said Dan Serafin, firefighter emt for the Meadville Fire Department.

Other personnel involved were Stat Medivac, Pennsylvania State Police, PA Game Commission, and West Mead One and Two to help transport Miller from the scene and get him to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

“It is nothing short of a miracle the way all of these first responders worked together the professionalism the knowledge the equipment everything was all meant to happen,” Miller said.

Miller is appreciative of all the efforts taken that day but now he wonders how can you thank somebody for giving you your life back.

“Where do you start for something like that and hopefully no one else will have to go through a situation like that but these folks here are just amazing the community needs to know what professionals they have and that they can count on these folks for emergencies,” he said.

“It’s great it’s why we’re here put as much effort as we can to helping someone else out and make sure they can go home,” Serafin said.

“Makes it a closed loop and you actually get to see the outcome,” said Corey Fenton, firefighter paramedic with the Meadville Fire Department.

Miller said all departments involved on that day are a community treasure and there’s no way to thank them enough for the work that they do.