Notre Dame stops Penn State hockey’s overtime win streak with series split

Penn State hockey saw its overtime win streak cool off Friday night against Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions saw extra action for the second-straight game against the Irish. Notre Dame’s Spencer Strastney sped away with the game-winning unassisted goal in the final minute of overtime to give his team the 3-2 win.

Tyler Gratton scored Penn State’s first goal unassisted to snag a 1-0 lead in the first. Both teams would take a 1-1 score into the third. Sam Sternchein would briefly give the Nittany Lions the 2-1 lead before Notre Dame’s Colin Thiesen would tie it up 2-2 with eight minutes left in the third.

Penn State moves to 9-9 overall and has won nine of its last 13 games. The loss moves the team to 3-1 in overtime games this season.