Now hiring: City of Erie looking to hire historic building preservation planner

The Schember Administration is looking for a preservation planner to help preserve the City of Erie’s historic buildings.

This comes after the City of Erie’s Historic Preservation Task Force determined the city needs to play more of a role in preservation efforts.

The task force believes hiring a planner would improve the need to save historic facilities.

The preservation planner’s role would need to be someone with the background and education in historic preservation that can help build a program for the city.

The director of planning and neighborhood resource, Kathy Wyrosdick, says Erie has several unique sites that tell the history of Erie, and that they should be restored.

“It’s really about what’s the story we’re trying to tell, and how do we preserve that story. Erie is unique, as many communities are, and we’re trying to preserve our unique story. So what that looks like, the preservation plan is going to tell us what that looks like,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, director of planning and neighborhood resource.

The goal is to hire someone by mid to late August. The new hire would focus on launching a preservation plan by the end of 2021.

